Distribuidora Limeña and Comercia Marketing made a commercial ally with a technology company in El Salvador
Influencia DigitalNASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global trend of merging talent, experience and methodology is making its way to El Salvador, where corporations such as Distribuidora Limeña and Comercia Marketing, have become strategic partners to Influencia Digital with the purpose to reach the North American market. We presented a new joint venture of business providers of web development, mobile apps, social media, graphic design, and business innovation consulting.
Distribuidora Limeña and Comercia Marketing a leading company in the market of innovative solutions, continuous improvement, customer services and productivity joining the rank of companies that are setting the pace in innovation solutions. We seek to take business to another level of international growth and to timely meet the needs of our customers seeking Latin American services in the American market.
Johan Madriz, CEO and President of Limeña Inc. said that his corporate group has set its eyes on Influencia Digital for having an inspiring human talent, who with a great capacity of innovation and the ability to preset disruptive solutions in the competitive market of technologies, media, and digital developments. He also stated: “We are very excited to work with Influencia Digital, a recognized brand in the region for offering digital agency and web development services with a 10+ years´ experience.
Rodolfo Salazar, a seasoned technological and digital consultant, CEO and President of Influencia Digital remarked that: With the experience that IdeaWorks has bestowed towards Influencia Digital, we are fully prepared to launch this company and lead it to become a global hub that will accompany clients in the creation of their own paths, now hand in hand with Comercia Marketing and Distribuidora Limeña”.
Through this joint venture all companies seek to transcend geographical limit with their portfolio of services, which sets ups customers as the main character in their own innovation process, through the support, strategies, and tools that their consultants provide.
The representatives stated that the benefits will not only be seen in terms of scope and accomplishments of new clients, but also in the specialization of local talent, who will have better opportunities to develop in what they enjoy doing and contribute their know-how to those who trust in its services.
