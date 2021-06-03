VisualMED continues working to close its agreement with Rennova Health, Inc.
VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corp. still working to close its agreement with Rennova Health. Inc.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corp. (The "Company") (PINKSHEETS: VMCS) announces that it is still working to close the agreement it had entered into with Rennova Health. Inc. of West Palm Beach, Florida (OTC RNVA) for the acquisition of Rennova’s medical software and genetic testing interpretation divisions, Health Technology Solutions, Inc. (HTS) and Advanced Molecular Services Group, Inc., (AMSG) and their subsidiaries.
As part of the agreement VisualMED was required to complete any outstanding filings necessary to be fully compliant with OTC reporting requirements before closing. VisualMED is reliant on OTC Market Group and their timing to process the application the company had made on signing the agreement. VisualMED expects this process to be complete in the immediate future and will facilitate the closing of the agreement as soon as practical thereafter.
Once the agreement has closed VisualMED intends to complete a name change and file audited financial statements and other filings as required to become fully reporting with the SEC
About VisualMED Clinical Solutions
VisualMED, a clinical information company, owns a portfolio of valuable intellectual property. The company and its partners’ university affiliates are world leaders in Artificial Intelligence which help support our process to create intelligent applications for home use. Patients will be able to monitor serious health and medical issues, helping to reduce medical errors and negligence that put millions of patients in harm’s way every year in North America.
About Rennova Health, Inc.
Rennova operates rural hospitals and a physician’s office in Tennessee and a physician’s office in Kentucky and provides industry-leading diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. Through an ever-expanding group of strategic brands that work in unison to empower customers, we are creating the next generation of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com
VisualMED Clinical Solutions
cliniscience@gmail.com
1-438-501-6500
Gerard Dab
VisualMED Clinical Solutions Corp.
+1 4385016500
gerard.dab@dialmproductions.co