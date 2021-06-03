AEIDT Global to Open First African Office to Empower Youth in Accra, Ghana with IT and ICT Skills
Accra consultancy office to focus on artificial intelligence and digital transformation from newest location in GhanaWASHINGTON, D.C., USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AEIDT Global today announced that it will open its first African Office, located in Accra, Ghana, in June 2022. AEIDT Global is a digital transformation consultancy firm for Information Technology (IT) and Information Communications Technology (ICT) digital transformation strategies, specializing in small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). The Accra office will be focusing on training Ghanaian youth and IT professionals in the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital transformation. Former CEO of MicroMillennium, Prince Arthur VIII, will lead the ambitious training initiative. Arthur is currently based in Washington, D.C. and is a Management Information Systems (MIS) expert with more than 20 years of professional experience in MIS and IT.
AEIDT brings ICT digital learning to participants who want to acquire the most up-to-date technical and professional business skills. AEIDT partners with businesses, policy makers and educators to create an accessible and affordable conduit to ICT Careers. In addition to providing ICT training, its curriculum is designed to empower individuals with various valuable skills, including fundamental and practical hands-on ICT, personal development and communications. The hard and soft skills taught by AEIDT are targeted to give participants the confidence they need to join growing career fields through the AEIDT Online/Ground ICT programs called "New Collar Partnerships.”
“AEIDT and its satellite offices bring proven digital experience,” said Prince Arthur VIII, who is leading the new company venture in Ghana. “Our IT and ICT strategy consultancy provides support for generalist professional services, business management and digital transformation consultancy recognized in the enterprise space. AEIDT focuses on practical, hands-on ICT programs. Our goal is to empower individuals to gain access to ICT careers based on impactful training. AEIDT will provide the foundation for people interested in the IT field with practical experience. We will provide training for Ghanaian consultants using the IBM model, ‘New Collar.’ Our trained consultants will then be deployed to implement AEIDT’s digital transformation strategies.”
Some of the most popular programs offered by AEIDT are “Agile Explorer,” “Enterprise Design Thinking,” “Data Science Foundation,” and “Cybersecurity from Skills Build.”
Prince Arthur VIII continued, “I believe that Ghana is well-positioned to embrace digital transformation, which is why our company has chosen to introduce digital literacy to Ghanaian interested in obtaining real-world skills for a rewarding IT career. The participants will be given the practical ICT skills path to enable them to succeed in the 21st century digital economy. AEIDT will empower its participants with productivity skills, knowledge of Microsoft Office, file sharing, cloud storage, video conferencing and online messaging.
The company has built a number of innovative cloud solutions for tech startups and serves its clients by making project ideas a reality. AEIDT offers unequaled technology and experienced developers. It is able to fast track the deployment of custom solutions using its proprietary AEIDT OS.
For more information go to www.AEIDTusa.com
END
# # #
Kristen Vaughan
AEIDT Global
email us here