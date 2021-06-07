Car wash by Cycling shall make cities greener

Carwash by Cycling Cargo ebike with weather protection Carwash by Cycling

This new 4wheel ebike will make mobile car care in inner cities - more efficient, more flexible and more sustainable than going by car

OSLO, NORWAY, June 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The clean-up teams in UpSteam have 500 cars to visit and wash while parked across the cities in Finland and Estonia. The mobile car wash service is very attractive towards fleet of car sharing and corporate leased cars.However, starting this week, UpSteam will shift from car to the 4 wheel CityQ ebike to maintain and clean dirty cars in Tallinn. The customized “car-wash cargo ebike” has been developed by Norwegian startup CityQ, specialized for city services. Compared with going by car, going with CityQ cuts CO2 emission with 80%.“UpSteam is a green clean tech company, so replacing our own car traffic with cycling makes sense. And with CityQ we can bring all our equipment by ebike – and not having to worry about traffic, parking or car free areas. It is efficient, sustainable and innovating – aligned with our UpSteam mission,” says Martin Kristerson in UpSteam.UpSteam has already tested its mobile car wash operation in the Baltics, the Nordics and Poland. The plan is to become a Pan-European clean tech company, partly to shift from own cars to using zero emission ebikes to do car care. The UpSteam start-up has ordered a total of 10 customized CityQ ebikes, and the newly arrived ebike will be used for testing and feedback for further improvement before next deliveries.The project has been awarded a Norwegian – Estonia grant – ICT Green. Following the initial order, the parties intend to partner to offer CityQ for rent and lease. CityQ is a new type of ebike – a high tech, weather protected ebike. A bike looking somewhat like a car, and with downsized car technologies and capabilities.“In order to replace car traffic with cycling, cities need this type of innovation. Only 30% of us cycle in bad weather. CityQ makes cycling more convenient. And similar to electric cars we replace mechanics with software and connectivity. As with a Tesla car or your smart phone, CityQ can be repaired, updated and added new functionalities via the web - by automatic software updates and new App versions,” according to founder of CityQ, Morten RynningCityQ is looking to downsize car technology and capability into a 4 wheels ebike - a super light and small computer on wheels; managed by edge and power for a MaaS cloud infrastructure.Smart micro mobility will change urban transport in the next 10 years. The e-mobility market is fueled by all cities to reduce car traffic - and all transport to become green EV's with increased focus on connectivity and integrated towards cloud services.The market is expected to reach USD 500 billion by 2025 https://prn.to/2JNKPue This viewed is shared by leading experts such as McKinsey, Roland Berger and Novazure.CityQ is an electric bicycle with doors and full weather protection, and with a cargo bed for luggage and rear seats for 2 children. As a cargo ebike it has a cargo box with capability almost up to 1m3. CityQ is making a new generation smart ebike - with no chain or gears but instead pedaling by software and a generator. Similar to modern EVs this smart ebikes removes mechanical hassel and includes tracking and remote management via cloud. CityQ is the new ebike with car capabilities, making the shift from car to bicycling easier.CityQ has 1000 registered to buy the ebike when launching across Europe in 2022.

