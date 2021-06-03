MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

May 24, 2021 to May 31, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, May 24, 2021, through Monday, May 31, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 45 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, May 25, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-068-426

A Sig Sauer P9RS 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marquis Cornell Carter, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-068-584

A Glock 44 handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Irvington Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Tyrek Irby, of Southwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Second Degree Cruelty to Children Grave Risk. CCN: 21-068-612

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 54th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-068-695

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of 2nd Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Isaiah Badgett, of Northwest, D.C., and 25-year-old Luis Antonio Langston, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-068-796

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-068-808

A Jimenez Arms JA Nine 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 17th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-068-872

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Jericho 941 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 700 block of Forrester Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-068-909

A Sig Sauer P250 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of First Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-068-949

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

An American Tactical .223 caliber assault rifle, an AR10 7.62 caliber rifle, a Colt MK IV .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock .45 caliber handgun (all pictured below) were recovered in the 1300 block of Jasper Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 42-year-old Brian Anthony Lopez, of Southeast, D.C., 50-year-old Latonya Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-068-984

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of L Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-069-095

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Tijuan Kyree Long, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-176

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4200 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-069-230

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-282

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a Smith & Wesson 357 .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-069-298

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Diondre Jordan Liverette, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Felon in Possession, Assault with a Dangerous weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-410

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Gianni Crawford, of Northwest, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-414

A Springfield Armory 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Douglass Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Nathaniel Lewis Malloy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, Destruction of Public Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-431

Thursday, May 27, 2021

A Colt Official Police .38 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 900 block of Westminster Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-069-647

A SCCY Industries CPX-1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-069-787

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5500 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Bobby Adams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-069-806

A Highpoint 9mm caliber handgun as recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-069-808

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of 21st Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-069-813

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-070-006

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of T Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-070-107

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Niles Barnes, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Destructive Device, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-070-188

Friday, May 28, 2021

A revolver was recovered in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-070-372

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-070-383

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Malik Keyshawn Terrell, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-070-396

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Andre Lorenzo Johnson, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Destruction of Property, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-070-549

Saturday, May 29, 2021

An Anderson Manufacturing .223 caliber rifle was recovered in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-070-621

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Montana Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Teshaun Antonio Gordon, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-070-894

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Constitution Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Phi Bui, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-070-917

Sunday, May 30, 2021

A Smith & Wesson MP 9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of F Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Dejuan S. Huntley, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-071-271

A Browning Arms Fabrique Nationale Herstal 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Naylor Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jeremy Lynch, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Simple Assault, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-071-313

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4400 block of Quarles Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Kyle Markell Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-071-417

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-071-448

Monday, May 31, 2021

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 21-071-834

A Glock 9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of 6th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marquise Warren Haskins, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Simple Assault, Parole Violation, and Kidnapping. CCN: 21-071-969

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Anthony Amara Fuller, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-072-018

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

