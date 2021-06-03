Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense (Gun): 200 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the 200 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:49 pm, members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021, 27 year-old Terrance Anderson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

