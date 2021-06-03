Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,557 in the last 365 days.

Information Sought by the Metropolitan Police Department

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating the below individual.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at approximately 3:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 1400 block of Olive Street, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, no victim was found. Evidence was located that suggests there may be a victim of an assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks assistance with locating 26 year old Ebony Moore. She may be in need of medical treatment. Moore can be seen in the below photo:

 

Anyone who has information in reference to Moore’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

You just read:

Information Sought by the Metropolitan Police Department

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.