Information Sought by the Metropolitan Police Department

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating the below individual.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at approximately 3:40 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the 1400 block of Olive Street, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, no victim was found. Evidence was located that suggests there may be a victim of an assault.

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks assistance with locating 26 year old Ebony Moore. She may be in need of medical treatment. Moore can be seen in the below photo:

Anyone who has information in reference to Moore’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.