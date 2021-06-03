Ambassador Enterprises’ Brian Best adds resource to help guide leaders and citizens in building better community
Brian Best, AE Community Advocate, earns Strategic Doing Workshop Leader certification, enhancing his efforts supporting community leaders and citizens.
Strong leaders are vital to cultivating a thriving community. We recognized the need to grow our county's leadership pipeline. Brian’s support helped position us to be a catalyst in this effort”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises’ Brian Best, Community Advocate in DeKalb County, Indiana, was recently certified as a Strategic Doing Workshop Leader. As Community Advocate, this methodology provides Brian a valuable resource for championing community leaders and citizens to help discover, develop, and implement sustainable solutions to systemic problems.
— Sarah Payne, DeKalb LEADS Facilitator
“Strategic Doing enables leaders to form collaborations quickly, guide them toward measurable outcomes, and make adjustments along the way,” says Brian. “Using it will help in our efforts to build lasting habits of relational effectiveness, collaboration, and getting things done.”
“We know strong leaders are vital to cultivating a thriving community. We recognized the need to identify, engage, and grow the leadership pipeline in our county,” says Sarah Payne, DeKalb LEADS Facilitator. “Brian’s support, along with his expertise in strategic planning and leadership development, has helped position DeKalb LEADS to be a catalyst in this effort. When people become more knowledgeable, connected, and compassionate, they feel more invested in their community and more responsible for its future.”
“Part counselor and part coach, Brian is a connector, facilitator, and collaborator. He’s become a trusted friend and wise sounding board for those with whom he’s worked,” says Sherry Grate, Vice President, Community Impact at Ambassador Enterprises. “In our mission to partner for better community, we value Brian’s experience and guidance in helping galvanize community champions and their efforts to build better community.”
With over 25 years of leadership experience, Brian is a seasoned influencer and developer of people and organizations. He currently serves on the Garrett Public Library, JAM Center, GKB Education Foundation, and Greater Garrett boards and a member of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership – LEADS steering committee. His experience as a pastor helps him influence, manage, and motivate people from a relational platform that focuses on discovering and achieving potential. Since 2015, Brian has served in a variety of Community Impact roles at Ambassador Enterprises.
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
Visit Ambassador-Enterprises.com to learn more.
###
Ringo Santiago
Ambassador Enterprises
+1 260-487-4000
email us here