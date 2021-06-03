Commission Accepting Applications for 26th Judicial District Chancery Court Vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Chancery Court Judge in the 26th Judicial District, which covers Chester, Henderson and Madison counties. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable James F. Butler, effective July 1, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 26th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Each candidate must submit by the deadline the original signed (unbound) as well as a digital copy of the application in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov .

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 9 a.m. CDT in a location in the 26th Judicial District to be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources