Inovateus Solar: 67.5 Tons of Construction Waste Diverted From Landfills and 183 Acres of Bee Pollinator Ground Cover
In its second annual sustainability report, the Indiana-based solar development company passed new sustainability milestones and set new goals.
Inovateus Solar, a leading solar developer for utilities, municipalities, education, and commercial industries, has released its second annual sustainability report. The report details recent benchmarks and goals for becoming the most sustainable solar project developer in the United States.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Inovateus made great strides in the implementation of its sustainability goals during a near record year of solar project capacity under contract or reaching Commercial Operation Date (COD). Since 2008, Inovateus has developed and constructed over 500 megawatts (MWdc) of solar energy in over 20 states, including the Caribbean. With the company’s recently announced joint venture with Hoosier Solar Holdings and launch of Brilliant Capital, a new project finance entity, Inovateus expects to reach its goal of developing or building one gigawatt of solar by 2025.
As outlined in its first sustainability report, Inovateus launched an internal initiative to become the most sustainable U.S. solar developer and contractor by measuring its own carbon footprint and by crafting the best environmental practices for protecting and preserving the land during solar construction. These practices include zero-waste construction, planting bee & butterfly ground cover, designing and engineering projects to use the least amount of land and equipment by optimizing power, and planning for the sustainable end of life and decommissioning of projects.
The highlights of Inovateus Solar's second annual sustainability report include the following milestones:
● Achieve carbon neutrality. For the company’s goal of net-zero energy operations by 2025, Inovateus has conducted an audit of its operations and is now researching ways to be 100% carbon neutral in the next three years.
● Zero waste construction. For its goal of zero-waste solar construction, Inovateus has sorted and recycled, reused, or repurposed a total of 67.5 tons of wood, cardboard, metal, and plastic construction materials. Typically, these materials are sent to landfills. The report also sets a goal of having 75% or more of all construction sites and subcontractors practicing the company's zero-waste construction practices by 2025.
● Pollinator-friendly ground cover. Instead of planting traditional grass that requires consistent mowing, watering and treatment, the Inovateus team has planted or developed a total of 182.75 acres of eco-friendly bee & butterfly pollinator seeds under their 2019 and 2020 solar projects. This latest sustainability report sets a goal of having 50% of its solar-developed acres planted with pollinator habitat by 2025.
● Solar module recycling. A solar project's modules can become damaged during shipping or from natural disasters, such as tornadoes and hailstorms. Rather than sending damaged solar panels to landfills, Inovateus has recycled over 100 modules with a regional recycler.
● Procurement and planning for end-of-life. Inovateus' mission is to Build a Brilliant Tomorrow, and the company is always thinking about a project’s future environmental impact. Consequently, Inovateus’ Director of Procurement, Jefferson Gerwig, received a Green Purchasing Procurement Certification. This certification will help Inovateus to evaluate the ethical sourcing and carbon footprint of equipment manufacturers and to procure the most sustainable and ethically sourced solar equipment available.
● Sustainable solar design and engineering. Inovateus designers and engineers are increasingly designing and engineering projects with higher efficacy modules and single-axis tracking systems in order to use the least amount of land, wiring, and equipment.
“Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a great year for Inovateus. Our second annual sustainability report shows that we can build and develop utility and large-scale solar projects sustainably and profitably,” said Tyler Kanczuzewski, Inovateus’ Vice President of Marketing and Sustainability. “Of course, we’re constantly improving our methods and metrics. One day in the near future, we hope to be the first solar developer to build a solar project that is truly 100% cradle-to-grave recyclable with zero-waste decommissioning and net-zero emissions over its 30 year lifetime.”
The Inovateus full 2020 sustainability report is available for download at https://www.inovateus.com/Marketing/2020%20Inovateus%20Solar%20Sustainability%20Report.pdf.
ABOUT INOVATEUS SOLAR
Inovateus Solar is a leading solar and energy storage development, EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction), and supply company in the Midwest United States. Headquartered in South Bend, Indiana, the company has built and developed over 500 MW of utility, commercial, industrial, and education sector solar projects. With deep roots in the communities that it serves, Inovateus has been a strong employer and invested millions of dollars in the Indiana economy in support of its commitment to invest in the energy future of its clients.
