Best Cyclotron Systems is Introducing a New 6–15 MeV Compact, High Current, Variable Energy Proton Cyclotron

Best Cyclotron Systems Introduces New 6–15MeV Compact/High Current/Variable Energy Proton Cyclotron for Generation of Neutron Beams & Medical Isotope Production

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Cyclotron Systems (BCS), a member of the TeamBest Global Group of Companies, is a leader in the design, development and manufacture of novel cyclotrons for production of isotopes, beams and particles for health care institutions, research and academic centers. The New Best 6–15 MeV Variable Energy Cyclotron is a Shielded, Compact, High Current, Multi-Use Proton Cyclotron System, capable of producing a variety of medical isotopes for diagnosis and therapy, as well as generating neutron beams.

The unique features of the B6–15 Cyclotron System are:
– Production of a variety of isotopes F-18, Ga-68, Zr-89, Tc-99m, C-11, N-13, O-15, Cu-64, Ga-67, In-111, I-124, Ac-225, Pd-103, I-125 and more!
– Simultaneous production of F-18 and Ga-68 at high yield
– Up to 5 x 10^13 neutrons per second from external target
– 21 stripping foils at each stripping port for 2 minute rapid change
– Only shielded cyclotron of its kind that can produce both Technetium-99m and Actinium-225 — isotopes that are widely used for diagnostic and therapeutic applications
– Easy to Operate and Maintain with an External Ion Source

The New B6–15 Cyclotron has beam current capability up to 1000 µA with production targets that operate at high currents, giving maximum yields of positron emitters and neutron beams. The energy range is now tunable from 6 MeV to 15 MeV. This is especially important for Gallium-68 production where a lower energy is needed to eliminate Gallium-67 contamination. Regular maintenance checkups are performed from BCS support department in North America.

