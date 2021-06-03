Mattress Beddings Are Major Factors in Whether Patients Are Able to Recover or Manage Pain From Pressure Sores
Bed sores, also known as pressure wounds, are a serious medical issue in the United States. Recent studies suggest that improving the type of mattress can make a big difference. The type of mattress or mattress topper determines the type of sleep a person gets every time he or she lays down. Especially for those that suffering from bed sores or being treated for them. The medical term for such injuries is decubitus ulcer, or pressure ulcer or pressure sore. I'll be consistent and just use the term pressure sore.
I’ve written about pressure sores before. Here a link to my previous article.
A recent study, while limited, says that the type of bedding is one of the determining factors whether a resident in nursing home will recover or die if they have a pressure sore.
A study published by The Cochrane Library out of the United Kingdom (UK) described how our bodies react to the type of mattress or mattress topper a person sleeps on…especially when it comes to pressure sores. (Source: Shi C, Dumville JC, Cullum N, Rhodes S, Jammali-Blasi A, Ramsden V, McInnes E. Beds, overlays and mattresses for treating pressure ulcers. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2021, Issue 5. Art. No.: CD013624. DOI: 10.1002/14651858.CD013624.pub)
These sores are wounds to the skin that are caused by prolonged pressure or rubbing, often occurring on body parts of the body such as heels, elbows, hips, and the bottom of the spine. People with mobility problems or who lie in bed for extended periods of time are at risk of developing such injuries.
It is the same case when for the type of bedding it comes to residents and patients when recovering from surgery or receiving treatment. The studies are preliminary in that the amount of data is limited but revealing. In the health care industry, there is specific bedding that has been developed with patients being treated for pressure sores. The type of bedding is either:
Reactive i.e., static surfaces that apply a constant pressure to the skin, unless a person moves or is repositioned; or
Active - (alternating pressure) surfaces that regularly distribute the pressure under the body.
The UK study concluded the following:
1) When compared to mattresses and mattress toppers made of foam, beds with reactive air- filled surface, may improve chances of pressure sores healing;
2) The costs per person for every ulcer-free day in the first year of use - $26.00.
The costs of treating pressure sores are high. According to the Agency for Healthcare and Research Quality (AHRQ), between $9.1-$11.6 billion per year is billed to Americans for pressure sore treatment and care, with the costs of individual patient care ranging between $20,000-$150,000. The average hospital costs added on to the care of a pressure sore patient is around $44,000.
The cost of ulcer-preventing bedding is just one of several factors for hospitals to consider when caring for those suffering from pressure sores.
This was a recent article about the difference in bedding that was put out on the best hospital bed mattresses and toppers.
Suffice to say, the study in the end offers no solid conclusions. There is not a lot of research into the effects of bedding when it comes to the management and treatment of pressure sore injuries. And it it is likely to remain that way. For instance, the CDC statistics just on the pressure sore injuries in nursing homes is so dated that the last time solid statistics were readily available to the mass public through simple online searches was the last appearance of cicadas in our region.
JEFFREY JOHN DOWNEY
