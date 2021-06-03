LEAD1 Angle with Tom McMillen Podcast Features Spry CEO Lyle Adams
“(Spry is) a comprehensive platform that helps athletic departments adapt to the NIL landscape."
Early on, we recognized that Tom and LEAD1 are committed to sharing best-in-class solutions with its membership, thereby fulfilling its mission.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many people in collegiate athletics have become familiar with the superlative technology and business approach that Spry offers compliance departments grappling with the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) movement, few may be familiar with the compelling background of the founder and CEO – Lyle Adams.
— Lyle Adams, the CEO and Founder of Spry
That story has now been told thanks to Tom McMillen, the CEO of LEAD1 Association (LEAD1), the preeminent organization representing major college athletic directors. McMillen, whose organization now represents 131 athletic directors as members from the schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision, hosts a podcast called LEAD1 Angle with Tom McMillen.
In late May, McMillen sat down with Adams and went far beyond just a story about Spry, which LEAD1 describes as follows: “(Spry is) a comprehensive platform that helps athletic departments adapt to the NIL landscape, particularly with regard to how student-athletes can disclose their prospective NIL opportunities, while helping institutions identify potential conflicts. Spry's main priorities are to keep student-athletes eligible (compliant), while increasing the efficiency of athletic departments and prioritizing student-athlete education.”
Instead, he also told Adams’ “admirable (story as) a former LEAD1 student-athlete, professional soccer player, and following his playing career, was an early employee at Uber. Those experiences, Adams describes, led to the creation of Spry. As an early Uber employee, Adams learned supply-chain management, product, and engineering tactics, which serve as a major influence for Spry’s platform and infrastructure.”
Spry has been an active supporter of LEAD1 and its mission to educate its members about important issues.
“Early on, we recognized that Tom and LEAD1 are committed to sharing best-in-class solutions with its membership, thereby fulfilling its mission,” said Adams. “We are appreciative as a company and I am personally thankful to Tom for sharing our story with the membership. We look forward to working together well into the future as we collectively address the challenges and opportunities that arise from the NIL movement.”
The full interview can be heard here.
About Spry Payment Systems, Inc.
Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry) is a third-party technology solution designed to navigate the rapidly changing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. With a focus on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands, the Spry system helps member institutions and student-athletes stay compliant with NCAA rules while helping student-athletes maximize their opportunities. Spry was recently written about in the media, where its solution is having a meaningful impact at Wake Forest.
While Adams believes that NIL will be a tremendous opportunity [for at least half of all student-athletes to earn some additional cash], in addition to being a real-life apprenticeship opportunity, with opportunity comes some risk. Adams’ platform, Spry, can help LEAD1 athletic departments mitigate such risks.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn