EU digital Covid-19 certificates will probably be open to non-EU worldwide vacationers

(CNN) — The EU digital Covid-19 certificate for travel can be opened to non-EU international travelers, including those from the United States, subject to individual member states’ acceptance of proof of vaccination, a negative test result or recovery from Covid infection, an EU Commission spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.

“Right now if you’re an American, not living in the EU, you could get the certificate if you ask the national authorities of a member state to give you that certificate based on some proof that you’ve been vaccinated, or had a recent Covid test,” said the spokesperson with knowledge of the policy.

However, he cautioned that such a decision would rest with each individual member state.

The spokesperson also said the EU Commission was in talks with the United States on a US Covid-19 certificate which EU states could accept as equivalent.

On Tuesday, the EU Commission announced in a press release that seven European countries — Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany,…

