Opticann Leverages Consumer Data to Introduce Innovative New Products
Opticann performed quantitative and qualitative studies on almost 3000 living with Arthritis and uses this data to meet the needs of arthritis patients.BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES , June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arthritis is one of the most widespread health conditions in the United States and affects one in four adults, according to the CDC. That's over 54 million people. There are common misconceptions around living with Arthritis. Opticann performed quantitative and qualitative studies asking almost 3000 patients what it’s like firsthand. Opticann uses this data and information to develop a product pipeline to meet the needs of arthritis patients.
While the majority of people experience arthritis in the hands and knees, symptoms can be felt anywhere on the body and weight-bearing joints are the most common. Research shows that symptoms are most present in the form of joint pain and inflammation, which commonly occur in the knees, hands, hips, and along the spine.
A common misconception about living with arthritis is that it's “just pain,” and you should be able to work through it. One patient surveyed by Opticann says, “It can feel like a constant aching pain and stiffness… it hurts every day.”
15% of those surveyed experience pain in their feet and almost all of them (94%) report that they are frequently in pain. 26% of those surveyed report pain in their torso, head, or shoulders. Those who experience pain in these areas experience it more frequently, with half managing their pain on a daily basis.
Arthritis and pain sufferers are constantly searching for their best treatment option. Research shows that ‘long-term relief’ and ‘limited side effects’ are rated as the most important treatment characteristics. Only 11% of pain and arthritis sufferers surveyed are happy with their current pain treatment. Most arthritis and pain patients have tried between 2-4 different types of treatment for their condition.
“Many patients suffering from arthritis seek additional ways to treat their pain beyond NSAIDs,” said Umar Syed, President, Medical Products. “NSAIDs are associated with gastrointestinal side effects and must be used with caution with high blood pressure sufferers or people with renal disease, and the very expensive and powerful biologic injectable drugs that are also associated with serious side effects.”
When it comes to CBD-based healthcare products, 97% of consumers with Arthritis are interested in learning more. Only 15% have tried CBD. Four in every five respondents feel confident making their treatment decisions on their own. For arthritis/pain patients who have tried multiple treatment types for their condition, CBD products are rated as the #1 most effective treatment, above other OTC pain relief products such as NSAIDs, acetaminophen, creams, and menthol gels.
“With these insights in hand, Opticann has formulated highly effective CBD products with 4 times the potency versus other CBD products,” said Syed. “This is due to enhanced absorption, and as proven with a published clinical study in a peer-reviewed journal that has all residual THC removed (i.e. is THC ‘free’) and which has a Beta-Caryophyllene, a natural terpene known to have additional analgesic properties when combined with CBD.”
The compelling data showed that patients are interested in finding solutions that are well tested and safe without the harsh impact on their bodies. Opticann hopes to be a solution for those seeking symptomatic relief and will continue to prioritize research and clinical studies to do so.
About Opticann
Opticann sells science-backed products made with the patented VESIsorb® drug delivery system for optimized absorption and stability (bioavailability). Opticann is owned by Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., a Toronto-based publicly traded corporation (CSE: CANN) (OTCQX: HERTF). Opticann represents the firm’s US medicinal approach to meet consumer needs.
For more information, please visit opticann.com
See research infographics here.
Alexis Woody
Opticann
+1 201-241-2668
publicrelations@arthrocbd.com