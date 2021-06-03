Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,583 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and Uniper discuss further cooperation

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Markus Rauramo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper, and Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties reviewed the prospects of further cooperation in the gas sector, including potential supplies of Russian helium. Special attention was paid to the use of natural gas for hydrogen production.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading. Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement a joint scientific & technical program.

 

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Gazprom and Uniper discuss further cooperation

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.