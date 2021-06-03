Gazprom and Uniper discuss further cooperation

June 3, 2021, 16:45

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Markus Rauramo, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Uniper, and Klaus-Dieter Maubach, Chief Executive Officer of Uniper, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties reviewed the prospects of further cooperation in the gas sector, including potential supplies of Russian helium. Special attention was paid to the use of natural gas for hydrogen production.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” Uniper SE is an energy company focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading. Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement a joint scientific & technical program.