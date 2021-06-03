Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gazprom and SOCAR review cooperation prospects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year's main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

SOCAR is Azerbaijan's largest state-owned petroleum company engaged in oil, natural gas and gas condensate exploration, production, processing, transportation and sales.

In order to expedite the interaction with the Azerbaijani party in the gas sector, a Representative Office of Gazprom was opened in Azerbaijan in December 2018.

