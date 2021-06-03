PSD to Begin Accepting LECAP Applications on 6-9-2021

The Department of Public Service will begin accepting new applications for the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program (LECAP) beginning Wednesday, June 9, 2021.

In 2020, LECAP provided up to $3,000 in grants to over 250 qualifying and eligible Vermonters (over $540,000 total) who wished to extend telecommunications lines to their homes to address COVID-19– related broadband needs such as telehealth, distance learning, and remote work.

The program was designed to help pay for buildout of service to Vermonters lacking 25/3 Mbps broadband service and who live just beyond the reach of current cable or Internet Service Providers’ (ISP) networks.

In 2021, LECAP was made available first to Vermonters who applied for LECAP in 2020 but could not be approved due to the Federal CARES Act spending deadline. As of June 9, 2021, LECAP will be open to new applicants for help with addressing COVID-19–related needs with telehealth, distance learning and remote work through broadband buildout financial support.

For more information, please see the Department’s Vermont COVID-19 Line Extension Customer Assistance Program 2021 webpage. A link to the application will be made available on that page on June 9, 2021.