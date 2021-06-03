STEM Teacher Launches Congressional Campaign CA-30
A Youth Driven Political CampaignLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aarika Rhodes is an award winning elementary school science teacher running to represent the people of California’s 30th congressional district, because it is time to empower our communities to care for our neighbors.
First time candidate, Aarika Rhodes declared her run for the 30th California Congressional district in early 2020. During that time, she has raised over $85,000, created the Kids Have A Voice Too platform, joined many others to deliver food to those in need, collect and distribute diapers, lead community clean-ups and strongly advocate for small local businesses, because actions speak louder than words.
The campaign rally and official launch is June 19th (Juneteenth) starting at 1 p.m. Join the inclusive movement and learn more about Aarika Rhodes at the Tarzana Cultural and Community Center 19130 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana, CA 91356.
Attendees will experience speakers from the community, including a deaf-hard of hearing student from California State University, Northridge. A soon to be well known fact is how the San Fernando Valley is home to a large diverse community of Deaf/Hard of Hearing individuals and families.
This event is friendly for families with small children. There will be activities such as making giant bubbles and planting flowers using recyclable materials! All members in the community are welcome to join. To learn more or to RSVP https://www.aarikaforcongress.com/events
Aarika has devoted her life to children and education. In 2013, Aarika received the Teacher of the Year Award from the Los Angeles Clippers for her achievement in constructing an effective science curriculum. She has also been published in the Journal for Multicultural Education for an article she co-authored with Dr. Shartriya Collier and Betty Burston entitled: Teaching STEM as a Second Language: Utilizing SLA to Develop Equitable Learning for All Students.
