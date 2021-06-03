American Falls Fish Hatchery vandalized over Memorial Day weekend

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is seeking information regarding vandalism at the American Falls Fish Hatchery over the recent Memorial Day weekend.

Hatchery staff discovered that the fish feed dispensers used by visitors had been smashed sometime Saturday evening, May 29, or possibly during the early morning hours of Sunday, May 30. Then on Monday morning, May 31, staff discovered that the same dispensers had been pulled from the ground and thrown into the water at the hatchery’s fish viewing site.

If anyone has any information about these incidents of vandalism, they can contact Fish and Game Regional Conservation Officer Scott Wright at 208-251-2510 or the Power County Sheriff’s Office at 208-226-2311.

Idaho Fish and Game hatcheries are open to the public free of charge for visitation from dawn to dusk every day of the week. Many hatcheries provide coin-operated fish feed stations so that visitors can enjoy feeding fish in designated areas.

“It’s unfortunate that something like this has happened at one of southeast Idaho’s popular fish hatcheries,” said Bryan Grant, Fish and Game’s East Idaho hatchery complex manager. “This is especially disheartening since state fish hatcheries just recently reopened to the public after being closed due to COVID protocols.”