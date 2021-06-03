FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, June 3, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON AND ORLEANS COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Livingston and Orleans counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Saturday, June 5, in Lima, and on Saturday, June 12, in Albion. Health and safety protocols will be followed.

When: Saturday, June 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Lima Volunteer Ambulance, 7024 West Main Street, Lima For more information, contact Barbara Sturm at (585) 991-5420 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Please schedule your appointment today. During your appointment, we request anyone over the age of 2 to please wear a mask.

When: Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Where: Arnold Gregory Office Complex parking lot, 243 South Main Street, Albion For more information, contact Kevin Colonna at (585) 589-5527 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: The Orleans County Sheriff's Office request that anyone attending this event, except children under age 2, wear a mask.

When: Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: COVA Base, 239 South Main Street, Albion For more information, contact Officer Daniel Baase at (585) 589-5627 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: All attendees over the age of 2 must wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

These events are part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.

