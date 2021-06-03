Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinion: June 3

The United States Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.

In Van Buren v. United States, the court held that an individual “exceeds authorized access” under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act of 1986, 18 U. S. C. §1030(a)(2), when he accesses a computer with authorization but then obtains information located in particular areas of the computer—such as files, folders, or databases—that are off-limits to him.

Read the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-783_k53l.pdf

