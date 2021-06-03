Silicon Valley might look very completely different after the pandemic

Akram, who works for Google, moved with her husband and two young children from Los Altos — a 15-minute drive from the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters — to Dallas, Texas. The biggest reason for the move, she said, was cost of living.

“We were paying three times the mortgage of our house that we have here in Texas, but we had one-third of the space,” she said. Her choice of where to live is now “the question of the year,” she says, with Google’s September deadline approaching for employees to decide between moving offices, coming back or staying remote.

But the tech talent that Silicon Valley companies compete for has spread out across the country over the past year, and the pandemic has laid bare how much of their jobs can in fact be done remotely. With more than half of US adults fully vaccinated and a broader reopening on the horizon, many of those companies are figuring out how much remote work they’ll continue to allow, and employees are thinking harder about how much…

