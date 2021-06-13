CELEBRATE SINGING DIVISION LAUNCH BY STUDIOBOS MEDIA
Celebrate Singing for Women is a first-of-its-kind international media and event brand encouraging the deep human calling to sing for hope and community.SEATTLE, WA, US, June 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People connect through voices. Realizing that nearly 46 million people regularly sing in choirs around the globe, Nancy Bos, CEO of StudioBos Media is launching a new division of her company, called Celebrate Singing, for women in midlife and beyond. This is fast on the heels of a highly successful three-day conference built around the co-authored book, "Singing Through Change – Women’s Voices in Midlife, Menopause and Beyond".
Celebrate Singing offers events that connect people through voice. Celebrate Singing’s mission is to nourish and empower people to express themselves in song for health, well-being and social connection.
Nancy Bos, a globally recognized voice expert, says, “Women's voices change through midlife, and Celebrate Singing is here to make sure those voices get stronger rather than fade. The female voices of society deserve to be heard, in both speech and song.” While it is true that humans express thoughts and feelings through voice, often there is a failure to recognize the voice is a mechanical, physical, and athletic tool requiring support. This is particularly true for women. Beginning as early as age 40, hormonal changes can start altering the female voice.
Bos is building on her professional connections in the United States, the UK, Europe, and Australia, in the areas of vocal pedagogy, laryngology, speech language pathology, vocal research, psychology, somatic education, yoga, naturopathic medicine, and performance. She has assembled academicians, researchers, and professionals to present workshops and events through this new company division, Celebrate Singing. The division will strive to inform all women ages 40 – 60 of these valuable new research results-
How to counter the physical and neurological changes that can cause speech and singing, to noticeably slow down.
How food choices affect women and their voices.
Why many doctors ignore the most noticeable symptom of menopause, a hoarse voice.
Why aging and menopause affect the voice differently and what it means for women.
The mind-body connection methods to keep the voice strong.
While the threat of COVID-19 had forced choral groups to stop gathering and professional singers to stop live performances, it allowed access to new virtual connections across the globe. The international reach of the Celebrate Singing brand is one woman's work to bring hope, community and strength to women in ways never before seen; to keep their voices strong. Further information is found at http://celebratesinging.live, celebratesinging@studiobos.com .
###
#celebratesinging #vocalhealth
Katherine Austinson, Division Manager
StudioBos Media
+1 320-968-3294
celebratesinging@studiobos.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn