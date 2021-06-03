Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles June 2021 Newsletter Now Available

Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles June 2021 Newsletter

Kovels’ June 2021 newsletter features garden décor, Wrigley’s Gum, historical Staffordshire china, tramp art, and radios, all with photos and prices.

CLEVELAND, OHIO, US, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collectors were drawn to the strong Art Deco lines and the bright colors of American-made radios from the 1930s and ’40s at a recent Los Angeles auction and they are featured in a sale report in Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles June 2021 newsletter. Equally interesting were the materials—early types of plastics such as Bakelite, Catalin and Plaskon. More than 80 radios were offered and they included some by the most important radio makers of the day. The top price of more than $40,000 was paid for a lavender Plaskon cathedral-style Air King model. Kovels’ latest issue pictures other enticing examples with prices.

A single owner’s collection of rare and coveted historical blue transfer-decorated Staffordshire china is getting very high prices in an online sale. Kovels’ June newsletter pictures a number of historical Staffordshire pieces made by British artists for the American market that featured scenes of significant events, places and influential figures of 19th-century America.

It’s the season for growing interest in garden decoration and furniture. A recent sale in Florida posted high prices for outdoor statues, urns, fountains and furniture. Kovels’ June newsletter pictures the top lot monumental carved stone urn on a pedestal that auctioned for an equally monumental $16,000, along with other stone decorations and pricey garden furniture by the iconic manufacturer, Salterini.

“Tramp art,” a folk art form popular from the 1870s to the 1940s, auctioned in Georgia, where the prices ranged from just under $00 to more than $4,000. See unique objects made from “found” wood, old cigar boxes, and even shipping crates, in Kovels’ latest issue.

And hundreds of Wrigley’s Gum advertising items from a single owner’s collection sold at auction in Kansas. Kovels’ June newsletter pictures an assortment of box labels and wrappers representing many Wrigley brands along with their prices.

Don’t miss Terry Kovel’s firsthand tips on auction rules, bidding and security, or the June market report on buying old sets of silver flatware. The June Dictionary of Marks lists Tiffany marks used during the era of Louis Comfort Tiffany. The illustrated Collector’s Gallery answers readers’ questions about a Coca-Cola cookie jar, a stoneware pitcher, a Bavarian porcelain cake plate, and a lamp with a reverse painted glass shade. And more than 70 antiques and collectibles are listed in the June Buyer’s Price Guide.

Kovels' monthly newsletter is available as a print subscription, or as a digital version that is included in the Kovels Knowledge and Kovels All Access memberships. Start your Kovels Knowledge free trial.

