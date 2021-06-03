Dancing to Success
How one man pursued his dancing dream and reached for the starsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Successful people often pave the way for others to follow in their footsteps, or at the very least, use their story as a roadmap or an inspiration for them to achieve their own dreams in life. Many of these successful people, whether in big business, entrepreneurship, art, fitness, or some other field, will share their stories in a variety of ways. And in the case of author Stanley Howard Mazin, his story is shared in the form of the book "A Dancer in Depth", which is an open autobiography as a professional in show business.
Stanley Howard Mazin’s life is a quintessential Hollywood success story. In fact, it could very well be a plot of a movie that can serve as an inspiration to many others. His life started out like any other up until he took mathematics in college. At that point, he felt a tug in his heart to pursue his passion: dance. He set a goal: achieve success within ten years or go back to school to become a math teacher. This set the stage for him to push through the challenges in his life to become a successful professional in show business with a career spanning from 1963 to 2011.
A Dancer in Depth is a very detailed book telling the story of Stanley, from his childhood experiences to the turning points of his life, all the way through his struggles to find success while in show business. The book is full of deep and intimate looks at various moments in his life, written casually so as to not intimidate the reader. It is full of different anecdotes that not only reveal his struggle but also peel back the curtain on the inner workings of show business and the rest of the entertainment industry.
Fans of stories of success, sexual acceptance, and the will to pursue one’s goals would definitely want this book on their shelf. Grab yours today!
Visit the author's website at www.stanmazinauthor.com to know more about him and his book.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers' Branding LLC
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter