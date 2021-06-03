New Book on Leading Like An Airline Captain Achieves #1 Amazon International Bestseller Status on Launch Day!
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignite Press announced this week that the new book by Capt. Emil Dobrovolschi and Octavian Pantiş, Dark Cockpit: How to Communicate, Lead, and Be in Control at All Times, Like an Airline Captain, became a #1 international bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Mentoring and Coaching, Aviation, Leadership Training, and more!
The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3f18WCX
Dark Cockpit offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help anyone know how to navigate through tur¬bulent times with a cool head.
“Over the years, I had the privilege of hearing many stories from Emil’s vast experience as an airline captain and a flight instructor,” says Octavian. “It dawned on me as a Leadership Consultant that quite a few of those stories hold valuable insights that could be useful to anyone, such as how to communicate effectively, lead responsibly, and be in control at all times. This control is essential, especially in stressful situations. This book is an effort to share some of these lessons with you, written through Emil’s voice, but with practical applications that any leader will be able to appreciate and apply to their own ‘Cockpit.’”
Emil Dobrovolschi is a pilot, a pilot instructor, and a pilot examiner. He started at Tarom – Romanian Air Transport – in 1994 and has moved up through all the professional ranks: co-pilot on Antonov 24; captain and pilot instructor on ATR 42/72; captain, pilot instructor, and pilot examiner on Airbus A320 and A310; and test pilot and commander of the special flights for the Romanian President and government officials.
In 2001, he became a Type Rating Instructor – codename for instructor of pilots – and since then the pilots he has trained have become captains for at least 12 airlines around the world. He is also a certified Type Rating Examiner by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency), which gives him the authority to decide whether pilots continue to fly or are suspended from flying for a certain period. He also has vast management experience, having served in different operational and corporate leadership positions inside Tarom, the most important being that of Vice President and Director of Flight Operations.
Emil is an inspiring speaker, invited frequently to address corporate events of different sizes, where he inspires people to higher levels of commitment and professionalism and teaches valuable communication, leadership, and risk management principles. He is also a passionate biker, riding with his wife all over Europe on their Harley Davidson as often as they can.
Octavian Pantiș is an entrepreneur. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Qualians, an international training and consulting company. His firm is dedicated to helping organizations thrive while providing an environment where their people grow professionally, are engaged, and have enough time for life outside work. Qualians was named several times “Training Company of the Year” and “Partner Country of the Year” in international networks. He is a partner in two other businesses.
Octavian is also a bestselling author. His two books on productivity and work-life balance, as well as his dozens of articles and hundreds of trainings and speeches on the subject, have brought clarity, motivation, tools and ideas to hundreds of thousands of people from all walks of life. His advice is especially sought after by entrepreneurs and executives at all levels. He was named “Speaker of the Year” and twice “Trainer of the Year” for his inspiring, friendly, and action-oriented style. His speaking and consultant work includes workshops with senior management teams, as well as speeches for large groups, in person and online, usually on subjects such as leadership, mindset change, and productivity. Octavian is a Professional Member of the USA National Speakers Association.
Octavian spends his time outside work with his wife and three children. Whatever time remains is dedicated to skiing, squash, and studying and collecting old maps.
Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3f18WCX to purchase the book and to learn more!
Contact Info:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/emil-g-dobrovolschi-a61b2b105
https://octavianpantis.com/
Malia Sexton
https://www.linkedin.com/in/emil-g-dobrovolschi-a61b2b105
https://octavianpantis.com/
Malia Sexton
