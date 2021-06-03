Top Private School Geared Toward Student-Athletes Opening Outside Des Moines
Xceed Preparatory Academy and Oakmoor Hockey Academy have partnered to form the Xceed Oakmoor Academy opening this August in Urbandale, Iowa.
Xceed Oakmoor Academy will provide flexible, college prep programs for middle and high school students
Our model focuses on subject mastery, not seat time, which allows students to complete their schoolwork at times they learn best and that work within their schedules—not the other way around.”DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognizing the need for student-athletes to have more flexibility in their school schedules for training and competitions, Oakmoor Hockey Academy and Xceed Preparatory Academy announced today that they are partnering to open the Xceed Oakmoor Academy in Urbandale this August.
“This is an incredible opportunity to provide families in the area—and beyond—with an alternative option for their children’s education,” said Brent Goldman, Ed.D., CEO and co-founder of Xceed Preparatory Academy, an accredited, private middle and high school with four campuses in Florida. “For years, our flexible, personalized and innovative model of education has served hundreds of students while enabling them to pursue their passions outside of school. We’re thrilled to partner with the Oakmoor Hockey Academy.”
Having trained top young hockey players from around the world over the last eight years, Oakmoor graduates have gone on to play for some of the top NCAA D1 and D3 programs and junior leagues in North America including the USHL, NAHL, BCHL, MJHL, OJHL and NCDC. Fourteen Oakmoor graduates have suited up for their national teams to represent their countries in international play.
Oakmoor provided educational programs for its students in the past, but never physically at its facility before; that will change with the opening of Xceed Oakmoor Academy.
“I am so excited to bring Xceed’s model of education to students here in Des Moines,” said Ryan Bennett, president of Oakmoor Hockey Academy’s Board of Directors. “Xceed has extensive experience working with student-athletes: from basketball players, international race car drivers and show jumpers to wrestlers and tennis players, the team at Xceed understands the demands on athletes and has developed an innovative college prep program personalized for each student. This partnership is a game-changer.”
“During the pandemic, families realized that school doesn’t have to look the same as it has for generations,” Goldman added. “Our model focuses on subject mastery, not seat time, which allows students to complete their schoolwork at times they learn best and that work within their schedules—not the other way around.”
The Xceed Oakmoor Academy model will emulate what’s already in place at the Xceed DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida, an elite, multi-sport training and educational institution for basketball, volleyball, soccer and hockey players.
“Xceed’s teachers are exceptional,” said Dan Panaggio, co-founder of DME. “They teach students to take control and responsibility of their lives, which is extremely important. Elite and pro athletes have the capacity to learn and want to learn—it’s a mindset. And with Xceed, we help our athletes keep their brains functioning more efficiently and effectively than a traditional school can. The sky’s the limit for our kids and I’m so excited for their athletic and academic futures.”
“For entrance into the Hockey Academy, players must make the team,” said Bennett. “But, for regular classes at Xceed Oakmoor, we’re eager to open our doors to student-athletes from other sports, as well as non-athletes looking for a different type of educational experience.”
Included in the cost of tuition is personalized college counseling and dual enrollment courses through Outlier and the University of Pittsburgh.
“We are truly preparing all of our students for college and life,” shared Goldman.
For more information, call 515.276.5641 or visit xceedprep.org and oakmoorsports.com.
ABOUT XCEED PREPARATORY ACADEMY
Xceed Preparatory Academy is a Cognia-accredited network of private schools serving grades 6-12. The Xceed model provides personalization, online curriculum, flexible schedules and attentive in-person academic staff preparing students for college and beyond. Each day is designed to meet the learning needs and interests of each student in a safe and supportive learning environment.
Xceed Preparatory Academy’s Florida campuses are in Coral Springs, Kendall/Pinecrest and Weston, and within the Xceed DME Academy in Daytona Beach. Its fifth location is opening in Urbandale, Iowa within the Oakmoor Hockey Academy in August 2021.
ABOUT OAKMOOR HOCKEY ACADEMY
Oakmoor Hockey Academy is a skill development-based program serving more than 60 athletes from 10 different counties. Coaches have trained with, played on and led teams at the highest levels, with graduates going on to play in college, internationally and professionally. The focus of Oakmoor is to develop hockey players on and off the ice.
The Academy operates out of the Metro Sports Facility in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, visit www.oakmoorsports.com.
