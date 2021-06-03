Maryland Smart Energy Communities Grant Awards $750,000 to 22 Projects that will Save Enough Energy to Power 137 Homes

Frostburg Police used their MSEC grant from last year to buy an EV Chevy Bolt Learn more about the latest projects supported by the Strategic Energy Investment Fund at www.Energy.Maryland.gov

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is pleased to announce awards for the Maryland Smart Energy Communities (MSEC) grant program for fiscal year (FY) 2021. More than $750,000 will be distributed to 16 grantees to assist in funding 22 energy projects that will result in significant cost savings and stimulate economic activity. It is estimated that collectively the projects will result in annual energy cost savings of at least $170,000, with the projected annual reduction in electricity consumption to reach 1,654,814 kilowatt-hours (kWh) which is enough energy to power 137 Maryland homes for a year, and a decrease in transportation fuel usage by more than 6,450 gallons per year which is the equivalent of removing 12 cars from the road for a year.

“These communities are leading by example by promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy policies,” said Governor Hogan. “The savings generated from the Maryland Smart Energy Communities program enable local governments to plan for a more sustainable future.”

“This program enables Maryland communities to build a more sustainable future, banking on their energy efficiency and renewable energy savings,” explained Mary Beth Tung, Ph.D., Esq., Director of the MEA. “It is exciting to see communities lead by example.”

The MSEC FY2021 grant program includes 16 communities from ten counties across Maryland. Projects range from efficiency measures, to renewable energy projects, and transportation-related efforts to reduce fossil fuel consumption. Some spotlight examples include:

Funding for Gaithersburg to support the upgrade of 565 citywide streetlights, expected to reduce electricity consumption by approximately 129,302 kWh annually, saving this Montgomery County city $12,930 per year in costs.

The City of Frostburg received funding assistance to install a 1.5 KW solar PV system at their sewage pumping station that will provide additional power for the station’s smaller electrical components. The system will produce roughly 2,000 kWh annually and be tied to a battery storage system that can be accessed for power back-up in times of grid outages. By also replacing the out-of-date pumps at its sewage pumping station, these efforts combined will reduce electricity consumption at the station by roughly 90,000 kWh/year, saving this Western Maryland town approximately $5,600 annually.

Funding support to Howard County to transition part of the county’s vehicle fleet from older gas-powered vehicles (GPVs) and add five new electric vehicles (EVs). The GPVs will be utilized by Howard County’s Fire & Rescue division for occupant extraction training. Recycling these GPVs in this manner drastically reduces emissions compared to if the vehicles were otherwise sold and kept in operation. Expected benefits for these new EVs include fuel reduction of 1,272 gallons or cost savings of $7,790 annually.

MSEC FY2021 award totals ranged from $3,750 to $55,000, click here for a full list of awardees.

Now in its ninth year, the MSEC grant program was created to support local governments as they adopt smart-energy policies and commit to them for the long term. Communities benefit from sustained reduction of energy usage, cost savings, and additional opportunities for renewable energy development. To date, 78 municipal and county governments have participated in the program. Funding for the program comes from the Strategic Energy Investment Fund (SEIF), which was created from public auctions of carbon credits through the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

