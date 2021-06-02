Prepare Now for Summer Heat

Summer is almost upon us and extreme heat days are not far behind. Today the Department of Health Services is recognizing Heat Awareness Day and encouraging residents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness and to take steps to prevent getting sick.

In 2020, 689 people went to the emergency department, 67 people were hospitalized, and seven people died in Wisconsin due to heat-related causes. Emergency department visits were highest among younger populations aged 15-34, while hospitalizations were most frequent among those aged 65 and older. “Temperatures in Wisconsin are projected to keep increasing over time due to climate change. Wisconsinites need to be on alert for extremely warm days and proactively take steps to ensure their safety,” said Dr. Jon Meiman, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health.

Some people are more likely to get sick from the heat, including:

Older adults and younger children

People who work outside

People attending summer festivals

People without access to air conditioning

People who take certain medications like diuretics (“water pills”) or psychotropics

Follow these tips to stay cool on hot days:

Stay in air conditioning. When possible, stay in air conditioning on hot days. If you don’t have air conditioning, head to libraries, malls, and other public spaces to keep cool.

If you start feeling overheated, weak, dizzy, nauseated, or have muscle cramps, you could be experiencing heat illness. Move to air conditioning, drink water, get under a fan, and put on cool washcloths. If your symptoms worsen or don’t improve, go to the emergency room.

For more information, visit the heat safety page on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website and watch our heat safety video.