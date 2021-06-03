Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Close Portion of Waterfront Drive in East Providence for Henderson Bridge Construction

Starting Friday, June 4 the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close a section of Waterfront Drive, from Dexter Street to Warren Avenue in East Providence, as part of the ongoing $84.4 million project to replace the Henderson Bridge.

The road will remain closed until spring 2022 when it will be reconfigured into a new road network. It will connect to Massasoit Avenue to the south of the bridge and to the Henderson Expressway to the north of the structure. The design of the new bridge and its connecting roads will provide better access to Waterfront Drive and approximately 25 acres of land along the Seekonk River.

During the closure of Waterfront Drive, motorists can detour using Valley Street and North Brow Street. This section of Waterfront Drive has very little traffic as all the parcels are vacant and abutting property owners access their business from other streets.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Henderson Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.