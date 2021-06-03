Gazprom and ENGIE discuss cooperation-related issues

June 3, 2021, 13:00

A working meeting of Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, with Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ENGIE, and Catherine MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the cooperation of their companies in the gas sector, highlighting in particular the growth in Russian gas supplies to France observed in 2021. Over the five months of the current year, gas exports to the country grew by 18.4 per cent compared to the same period of last year. Particular mention was made of the importance of natural gas in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The meeting took place in the Lyons Hall of the Catherine Palace at the Tsarskoe Selo State Museum and Heritage Site. The interiors of the Lyons Hall had been restored with support from Gazprom and ENGIE.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” ENGIE owns the largest gas transmission network in Europe and is the biggest UGS facility operator in Europe in terms of capacities. Gazprom and ENGIE cooperate, inter alia, in gas supplies and transmission. The companies also pursue joint cultural projects.