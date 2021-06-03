Gazprom’s gas exports to Hungary grow by 14.6 per cent since beginning of 2021

June 3, 2021, 14:35

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The meeting focused on the current matters and opportunities with regard to strengthening cooperation in gas supplies. It was noted that in the first five months of 2021 Gazprom’s gas exports to Hungary increased by 14.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2020.

Peter Szijjarto also informed Alexey Miller about the current status of the works on the expansion of Hungary’s national gas transmission system.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.” In 2020, Gazprom’s gas supplies to Hungary totaled 8.6 billion cubic meters – the second-highest annual supply volume in the last 12 years.