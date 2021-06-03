Gazprom and TotalEnergies discuss joint projects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

TotalEnergies handles the whole range of operations in the oil and gas sector from production to sales of marketable products to end consumers.

Gazprom in partnership with TotalEnergies (50 per cent, project operator), Tecpetrol (20 per cent), and YPBF (10 per cent) develops the promising Ipati and Aquio oil- and gas-bearing blocks, within which the Incahuasi field was discovered (put into commercial operation in 2016).

Gazprom’s interests in Bolivian projects are represented by Gazprom EP International B.V., a specialized enterprise aimed at implementing hydrocarbon prospecting, exploration and development projects outside Russia.