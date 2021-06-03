Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,584 in the last 365 days.

Gazprom and TotalEnergies discuss joint projects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

TotalEnergies handles the whole range of operations in the oil and gas sector from production to sales of marketable products to end consumers.

Gazprom in partnership with TotalEnergies (50 per cent, project operator), Tecpetrol (20 per cent), and YPBF (10 per cent) develops the promising Ipati and Aquio oil- and gas-bearing blocks, within which the Incahuasi field was discovered (put into commercial operation in 2016).

Gazprom’s interests in Bolivian projects are represented by Gazprom EP International B.V., a specialized enterprise aimed at implementing hydrocarbon prospecting, exploration and development projects outside Russia.

You just read:

Gazprom and TotalEnergies discuss joint projects

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.