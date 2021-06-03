South Africa's crypto goes live on exchanges.
Safcoin, Africa's proudly founded crypto goes live on 2 international exchanges after a successful IEO run on the same exchanges. Making history being first.MOSSEL BAY, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safcoin, Africa’s ingenious crypto set for the big stage.
After a successful IEO round on P2PB2B and Catex, SafCoin will be listed today at 5 PM UTC Africa's Pride roaring ahead. Safcoin is an ecosystem for 1.3 billion Africans, connecting emerging markets to the world of online commerce, thereby accelerating the continent’s participation in a global economy.
Blockchain and cryptocurrency have rocked the global financial services industry. People are realising and starting to accept that these technologies are driving significant and necessary changes in financial technology (FINTECH) and streamlining inefficiencies in various industries. When we created Safcoin in 2018, we had the vision to accelerate the e-commerce space in Africa with a digital currency, wallet, gateway, freelance, and marketplace platform.
Developed by Africans, for Africans.
The founding members of the Safcoin project possess extensive experience within the E-commerce, Gig Economy, and online payments processing space, with strong and revered knowledge and background of the frequently encountered obstacles and complexities that have delayed growth within these sectors, across the African countries we serve. Another noteworthy aspect of our extensive portfolio is the myriad of services accessible via our platforms, some of which are still in fervent development. At Safcoin, we pride ourselves in the fierce pursuit of our mission to provide users with the holistic crypto and e-commerce experience through our Safcoin eco-system, ranging from functions that facilitate crypto transactions, all the way through to providing a platform for job stimulus. These include our curated platforms, namely:
- SAFCOIN Mobile Wallet, which is at the core of the SAFCOIN Eco-system, which allows users to be synced across all SAFCOIN platforms within in our eco-system
- SAFPay Payment Gateway, a crypto-to-crypto payment gateway that facilitates instant crypto payments for popular cryptocurrencies and third-party wallets integration
- Cryptovalley.africa, an international online shopping platform, supporting multiple vendors, aimed at growing local businesses
- Mobijobs.africa – A crypto-powered freelance marketplace that caters to the cash-out options local users utilize daily, cheaper and faster.
- SAFCOIN Rewards connects African e-commerce AND brickand-mortar businesses to a network of customers locally and worldwide.
Our eco-system has enabled us to cover significant ground in service provision, in both ethical and confidential fashion, prizing the protection of user information alongside the provision of a user-friendly interface on all platforms. It is an exciting time to lead the industry into the next growth phase.
We make it easier for international users to use their crypto and transact easily with Africans, by accepting popular cryptos and encouraging crypto as the ideal payment method for easy day-to-day use. Locally, users can support local Safcoin merchants in their communities by spending their international earnings and further promote local economic growth and wealth distribution, while simultaneously tapping into new ways of generating income and aid personal financial growth.
Safcoin recognised among Baobab’s Top 140 FinTech leading up to IEO This week SAFCOIN had the profound fortune of, for the first time, being named in Baobab Insights’ Top 140 Financial Service Companies in South Africa – an accolade which certainly testifies to our mission as a pioneering force, driving crypto and e-commerce on the African frontier. SAFCOIN received this honour among a plethora of other reputable financial firms in the country, these including the likes of MobiCred and Payment24.
