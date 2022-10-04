Crypto for good: Newly launched COWRIE to uplift South African communities and charities
South African WEB3 company VNB launches world-first community empowerment cryptocurrencySANDTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Nation Builders (VNB), a Web3 technology company, has introduced COWRIE, a world-first community-based empowerment, gifting, and utility cryptocurrency that promotes inclusion and uplifts South African communities.
Named after the cowrie shell, the first form of currency in Africa, COWRIE was launched on 18 July 2022 to commemorate Mandela Day and Nelson Mandela’s birthday. It aims to safeguard the South African crypto community by offering a money back guarantee on all tokens bought during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) VIP Sales Offering.
The initiative offers full refunds on purchases made during the ICO VIP Sales Offering, payable between 24 September 2022 and September 2049. Token supply will be locked in a Smart Contract and vested over 27 years—the length of time that Nelson Mandela spent in prison for opposing South Africa’s apartheid system.
Maurice Crespi, CEO of VNB, says: “We wanted to strip away the barriers to entry with a crypto that drives inclusion by benefitting not only the buyer but also their community. Through COWRIE, we want to dispel the misconception that crypto is esoteric and only for the wealthy and tech-savvy. We plan to use it as a vehicle for the upliftment of South African communities in a democratised and transparent fashion.”
VNB expands crypto portfolio with FHM, Safcoin acquisition
VNB recently acquired crypto and blockchain company FHM (Pty) Ltd, creator of Africa’s first cryptocurrency, Safcoin.
VNB is 30% owned by Schindlers Si Attorneys, a leading blockchain law firm whose legal expertise complements VNB’s tech and digital know-how and FHM’s specialist blockchain and cryptocurrency experience. The combined businesses aim to champion and support their clients’ digital needs in the Web3 revolution.
Neil Ferreira, co-founder and CEO of FHM and Safcoin says: “The My COWRIE project has been 18 months in the making. We are extremely privileged to have been educating ourselves in the crypto space so that we can be involved in this world-first initiative.”
Web3-driven philanthropy
VNB recently made headlines with the record sale of the world’s first heritage non-fungible token (NFT) of Nelson Mandela’s warrant for arrest. The NFT raised R1.9 million ($130,000) in an auction to help fund the Liliesleaf Museum Heritage Site.
“The sale gave a glimpse of the possibilities offered by the digital realm through virtualisation. The opportunities that blockchain enables and its applications are no longer limited to finance. The use of blockchain—and specifically smart contracts—can be applied in various industries, including community upliftment and business efficiency,” says Crespi.
“We believe that by harnessing the power of blockchain technology and connecting it to real communities, we can facilitate socio-economic development. This is enabled by the full transparency, autonomy, verifiability, incorruptibility, and trust made possible through blockchain technology,” says Ferreira.
Every year on 18 July, an allocation of COWRIE will be gifted to The Community Upliftment Trust, which was established to uplift grassroots communities.
The fine print:
• Only 1.4 billion COWRIE tokens will be supplied. Locked and released over 27 years.
• The ICO VIP Sales Offering will only be available to people with a valid South African ID.
• The ICO VIP Sales Offering begins on 18 July 2022 and ends when the limited VIP Sales COWRIE are sold out.
• COWRIE will be launched internationally in Q4 2022.
• The minimum investment is R18 for 30 COWRIE (R0.60 each)
• The COWRIE offers 5% referral commission during the VIP Sale Offering
• The COWRIE offers up to 15% in rewards for holding COWRIE.
To buy COWRIE and learn more about The Community Upliftment Trust and the project’s initiatives, visit https://mycowrie.org/.
