Jacinda Ardern did not really feel like she was ‘powerful sufficient’ for politics

“The biggest barrier for me was probably the fact that I didn’t necessarily think that the traits that I held and valued the most were those that would be easily accepted in politics,” Ardern told CNN’s David Axelrod in “The Axe Files” podcast Thursday.

“You know, I talked a little bit about feeling like I wasn’t really tough enough for the environment of politics.”

Ardern said that line of thinking assumed politicians “need to be really thick skinned” and can’t be a “sensitive person” or “outwardly display your compassion or empathy.”

Ardern has led New Zealand’s center-left Labour party since 2017 following a period when a slew of middle-aged male leaders — four in less than a decade — had failed to ignite enthusiasm in voters.

Her nomination energized voters and she ended up as Prime Minister following the September 2017 election in coalition with the conservative New Zealand First Party and the liberal Green Party. In October 2020, Ardern won a second term in office, this time…

