Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 516 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,584 in the last 365 days.

Jacinda Ardern did not really feel like she was ‘powerful sufficient’ for politics

“The biggest barrier for me was probably the fact that I didn’t necessarily think that the traits that I held and valued the most were those that would be easily accepted in politics,” Ardern told CNN’s David Axelrod in “The Axe Files” podcast Thursday.

“You know, I talked a little bit about feeling like I wasn’t really tough enough for the environment of politics.”

Ardern said that line of thinking assumed politicians “need to be really thick skinned” and can’t be a “sensitive person” or “outwardly display your compassion or empathy.”

Ardern has led New Zealand’s center-left Labour party since 2017 following a period when a slew of middle-aged male leaders — four in less than a decade — had failed to ignite enthusiasm in voters.

Her nomination energized voters and she ended up as Prime Minister following the September 2017 election in coalition with the conservative New Zealand First Party and the liberal Green Party. In October 2020, Ardern won a second term in office, this time…

The post Jacinda Ardern did not really feel like she was ‘powerful sufficient’ for politics appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Jacinda Ardern did not really feel like she was ‘powerful sufficient’ for politics

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.