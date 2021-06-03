French Open 2021: Ashleigh Barty retires with harm in second-round match

Ashleigh Barty’s only Grand Slam singles title came at the 2019 French Open

World number one Ashleigh Barty retired with injury from her second-round match against Magda Linette at the French Open.

The 2019 champion had strapping on her left thigh and struggled with her movement, losing the first set 6-1.

Barty, 25, left the court for a medical time-out before retiring at 2-2 in the second set.

World number 45 Linette – who had never beaten a top 10 player – faces Tunisian world number 26 Ons Jabeur next.

Following Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal on Monday, Belarusian third seed Aryna Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player left in the women’s draw.

Also on Thursday, Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina enjoyed a more straightforward win as she beat American Ann Li 6-0 6-4.

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin had a tougher battle in the first set against compatriot Hailey Baptiste but came through to win 7-5 6-3.

Barty had managed to come through the first round on Tuesday despite needing lengthy…