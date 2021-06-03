THE FOUR TOPS, POWERFUL NEW SONG FOR THE ENVIRONMENT
Music legends and Hall of Fame inductees THE FOUR TOPS announce the release of a powerful environmental anthem called “FREEDOM”
A well timed release on Environment Day June 5th 2021 to address human failings and climate change.
‘FREEDOM' is a message from Mother Nature and the animal world, begging us to turn our ways around.
The song is part of an awareness campaign supported by a harrowing music video that will be a wake-up call to many.
ABDUL (DUKE) FAKIR, original member of THE FOUR TOPS said " Sometimes things need to be said" which is why he and the Tops teamed
up with MC FILMS GROUP Chris Dickson, Dr Marlin McNichols, and FLEXY RECORDS Mark Kendrick and Todd Edwards to produce this hard hitting statement to the world.
THE FOUR TOPS have been wowing audiences with their infectious blend of pure vocal power and sweet harmonies since 1954 and have
only just completed a wonderfully respectful performance for Memorial Day on PBS, and now they announce a Broadway show and plan
to start with a short run in Detroit which will make it a first for a Motown musical to debut in the Motor City and with the fan base they
have across Europe, we hear it could be going to the West End in London.
Since their first hit, Baby I Need Your Loving, in 1964 they have had a string of hits including Reach Out, I'll Be There, Standing In The Shadows Of Love, Bernadette, Walk Away Renee, I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch) and Loco In Acapulco amongst others and they are still going strong!
Rolling Stone ranked them #79 on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.
The song & video will be launched on all platforms on the 5th of June 2021.
