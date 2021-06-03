Lincoln County, Wis. Officer Involved Critical Incident

MERRILL, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Lincoln County, Wis. that occurred in the evening of Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

At approximately 5:24 p.m., a reported stolen vehicle was being actively pursued by two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department squad cars. The pursued vehicle was traveling westbound on a township road in rural Lincoln County when it left the roadway and crashed. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle is deceased.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Merrill Fire Department, Merrill EMS, Merrill Police Department and DOJ’s Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Lincoln County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.