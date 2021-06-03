Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UN sounds alarm over emboldened Taliban in Afghanistan, nonetheless intently tied to al Qaeda

With the last remaining US troops due to leave Afghanistan in the coming months, the report compiled by the UN Monitoring Team, which is charged with tracking security threats in Afghanistan, paints a bleak picture of the security outlook. It will be uncomfortable reading for the Biden administration as it works to end the US military presence in the country.

Biden has pledged to withdraw all remaining US forces by September 11 — the twentieth anniversary of 9/11.

The two groups “show no indication of breaking ties,” even if they have temporarily tried to mask their connections, according to the report, although it notes that the Taliban calls this “false information,” according to the report.

The Taliban threat

The departure of US troops comes with violence in Afghanistan at its highest level in two decades. According to the UN report, 2020 was the “most violent year ever recorded by the United Nations in Afghanistan.” Security incidents have risen over 60% in the first three…

