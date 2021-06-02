Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Announces Reward for Unsolved Murder in Avenal  6.2.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the availability of a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of an unsolved murder in Avenal.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Santos Cabrera. On February 5, 2015, the 31-year-old father of three was fatally shot while leaving a barbershop. The Avenal Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact law enforcement. Anyone with information on this case is requested to contact the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.

The money is being made available as part of the Governor’s crime tip reward program under Penal Code § 1547. This law allows the Governor to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators for certain unsolved crimes, and up to $100,000 for certain crimes against first responders or for arson upon a place of worship. The Governor may issue the reward only upon a recommendation from law enforcement officials.

More information on the Governor’s Reward Program can be found here.

