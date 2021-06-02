Independent Singer-Songwriter Chris Donohoe Set to Release Inspirational New EP Let The Light In, Vol 2 on June 4 2021

Let The Light In Vol 2 contains the current new single, 'Cut Too Deep' and EP marks Donohoe's second EP release within twelve months

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Donohoe’s new EP, Let The Light In Vol. 2, contains five meaningful tracks including his new single, "Cut Too Deep." Donohoe's committed vocal communicates the music with the honesty and sincerity each song deserves. The messages of love, fear, loneliness, resilience, and hope for humanity permeate the songs in varying styles while maintaining a common sonic thread and a mature, and modern indie-rock vibe.

“Cut Too Deep” is the first track and single from the EP. Donohoe imagines America as a wounded patient and asks “...are we too far gone to treat, ‘cause we’ve been cut too deep?” Donohoe goes on to say, “I wrote the song during a cynical moment where I was wondering how will we ever learn to even communicate with one another to even then begin to address the divide in our country.”

The single is a reflection of the pain and division exposed by the current social, cultural, and political environment in the United States, which Donohoe believes has damaged the fabric of our country, not to mention caused painful rifts within families and amongst loved ones.

Donohoe recorded the EP in Nashville at Blackbird Studio “E” in January of 2020 and wrote the musical framework of the song on the piano, but desired to bring more life to the tune with the help of co-writers Tim Lauer and Tony Lucido. Lauer locked onto a synthesizer sound that formed the foundation of the recording as Lucido came up with an inventive bass line that lifts and drives the track’s chorus. The new single has a distinctive tone that resembles John Mayer, Seal, Vance Joy, and James Morrison.

About Chris Donohoe

Chris Donohoe is a multi-talented San Francisco-based Indie Singer-Songwriter whose music career spans over 20 years. Donohoe’s music has evolved from a Nashville country sound to tracks across a varying range of genres; including Indie, Rock, Americana, and Pop. Donohoe does not shy away from expressing vulnerability in his songs and is committed to exploring and recording authentic and universal themes in his music and sharing them with the masses. He aims to connect first and foremost on a deeply human level.



Donohoe has recorded multiple EPs including March (2011), Endings & Beginnings (2012), Build a Bridge (2013), Time and Truth (2014), In the Way of the Water (2016), Better Angels (2018). His most recent releases, including Power and Hurt People, are singles off his recent EP Let The Light In, Vol 1.

