Recovapro’s Lite Mini Massage Gun Beats Competitors in Head-to-Head Competition
British-made product is an affordable device with features professional athletes useGRAVESEND, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In head-to-head competition with competitors, Recovapro’s Lite Mini Massage gun is the highest-rated and number one-selling percussion massage product.
Compared to similar products, such as the Theragun Mini and the Hypervolt Go, the Recovapro Lite Mini Massage gun has more power levels and force and has 30 more minutes of battery use. Unlike the other products, the Lite Mini Massage gun, which is clinically proven to relieve muscle aches in under two minutes, has a charging mat and carrying case and, at 40 decibels, is 20 decibels lower than the other products.
Boasting an impressive maximum 2,800 percussions per minute, the Recovapro Lite Mini Massage gun shows how size really doesn’t matter. And coming in at just 700 grams, this mini Recovapro model is perfect for use at home or even on-the-go.
The Recovapro Lite Mini Massage gun includes four precisely engineered attachments for targeted treatment. The attachments are made from innovative material for an all-over-body treatment and each attachment glides easily across skin and clothes, while lotions, oils and sweat can easily be wiped away, leaving the attachments entirely hygienic.
The Recovapro Lite Mini Massage gun comes with a 90-day risk free trial, two-year warranty and four color choices.
Massage guns like the Recovapro Lite Mini rapidly hit muscle fibers with a gentle wave, loosening up the tight knots in an area, reducing muscle soreness and improving blood flow. Massage guns help relieve muscle soreness and stiffness, improve range of motion and promote circulation, muscle activation and recovery.
The advancement in vibration and battery technology has resulted in the availability of ground-breaking exercise recovery devices, but they have only been available to the world's best athletes – which they use to reduce muscle pain, soreness and stiffness and, subsequently, gain an edge. Recovapro’s founders passionately sought to create a highly affordable device that retains all of the innovative technology and features that the pros have for the everyday fitness enthusiast.
About Recovapro
Recovapro is trusted by Premier League footballers, personal trainers, physiotherapists, ex-Special Forces soldiers, cyclists, skiers, climbers, rugby players, boxers, tennis pros, MMA fighters and athletes who will be competing in the next Olympics. All of these people want to train harder and recover faster; they want to RECOVA LIKE A PRO™. Now you can, too.
To learn more about the Recovapro Lite Mini Massage gun, visit recovapro.co.uk or recovapro.co.uk/products/recovapro-lite
