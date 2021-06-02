Kevin Matossian, CEO of SkySilk Cloud Services, Chosen One of L.A.’s Business Innovators for 2021

Kevin Matossian (Photo Credit: Don Q. Hannah)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Matossian, CEO of SkySilk Cloud Services, has been chosen by the “Best of Los Angeles Award” community as one of L.A.’s Business Innovators, according to award coordinator Aurora DeRose.

“As a premier Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Matossian has earned a place on the L.A. Business Innovator list,” said DeRose.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,400 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Kevin Matossian of SkySilk Cloud Services into our L.A Business Innovator list."

Kevin Matossian is the Chief Executive Officer of SkySilk Cloud Services, a company that prides itself as being an alternative to Big Tech. “SkySilk is an agenda-free cloud infrastructure provider built for those who value the freedom of speech and desire independence from Big Tech,” said Matossian. The mission of SkySilk Cloud Services is to provide simple, scalable, and affordable cloud solutions that fit the unique requirements of each client.

Matossian attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and, in 2002, founded SilverCrest Entertainment, a Los Angeles based independent film and television production company. In 2006, Matossian co-founded Film Solutions, quickly becoming the industry standard for digital photographic content and delivery. Now as the CEO of SkySilk Cloud Services, Matossian helps his company deliver customized Private Cloud deployments and proprietary Public Cloud solutions providing their clients with the infrastructure they need while giving them the autonomy they deserve.

Matossian’s success as an entrepreneur is an inspiration, further demonstrating his place on the L.A. Business Innovator List.