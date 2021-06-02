LA City Council Candidate, Molly Basler, Next Green Campaign Event at High-End Fashion Store, The Masse Boutique

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles City Council candidate and environmentalist, Molly Basler, is hosting her next campaign event next week on Thursday June 10th at 5pm. Basler has been fiercely campaigning this year and bringing communities together. Recently, she rallied local LA residents on Earth Day to stop the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project, got her vaccine and publicly endorsed for everyone to get one as well, and signed & advocated a letter to Mayor Eric Garcetti demanding climate justice to LA.

Basler is yet again back and ready to take action with her campaigning. The event is being held at The Masse Boutique, a high-end fashion clothing store. Masse's Collection is regularly featured in magazines such as Lucky, WWD, and Self, and on the TV shows: This is Us, Fresh off the Boat, How to Look Good Naked, Extra!, Scandal, America's Next Top Model, The Closer, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

For full details of the event, see the information below:

Melissa Masse Presents:

The Future is Female Gathering

To help elect the new voice and right choice for the future of LA.

Molly Basler, Candidate for Los Angeles City Council District 5

Thursday June 10th

5pm-7pm

The Masse Boutique

306 North Flores Street

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Onward together!

This is a GREEN event.

Please bring your reusable water bottle.

Carpool, walk, or bike with friends. NO PLASTIC.

RSVP: Molly@MollyLA2022.com

Paid for by Molly Basler for City Council 2022

Molly has become a community organizer, Climate Reality Leader trained by Al Gore, environmental and animal welfare activist on the frontlines fighting for progressive values championing the People, Planet, and Animals. She is the progressive champion that the 5th council district needs. Molly has a compassionate and bold approach to solving the city of LA’s issues. She has worked to aid the homeless in her yoga teaching, along with volunteering at food distribution opportunities. She was head of a committee at Brentwood Presbyterian Church to ensure that our homeless neighbors had food and shelter.

Molly formed The Green Dream Campaign, in partnership with the West LA Democratic Club, working with many organizations and local Democratic leaders across LA County to go GREEN and push for sustainability by 2022. The Green Dream Campaign is founded on nine principles: the Green Dream Code of Ethics which will decrease our carbon footprint and fight the climate emergency impacting our communities.