Governor Ron DeSantis continues support for FWC and natural resources

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget, fully supporting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) law enforcement officers and the FWC’s mission to protect Florida’s natural resources. The budget is evidence of Governor DeSantis’ resolute commitment to ensuring Florida’s natural resources will be conserved for future generations. Included in the Governor’s Florida Leads Budget is critical funding to continue red tide research as a part of the more than $625 million for Everglades restoration and protection of Florida’s water resources.

“We are grateful for the support of Governor DeSantis and the Legislature as we work diligently to leave a positive conservation legacy on the Boating and Fishing Capital of the World,” said FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto.

“We’ve always known we have something special in our state,” said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton. “Thanks to the support from the Legislature and Governor DeSantis, we will continue to conserve our natural resources for residents, visitors, and future generations to enjoy. Their work has set us on a path to continued success.”

The 2021-2022 budget signed by Governor DeSantis was a testament to Florida's commitment to natural resource conservation. Highlights include:

$4.2 million to continue supporting the Center for Red Tide Research within the FWC;

$8 million for habitat restoration in areas of high manatee concentration; and

Up to $25 million in federal funding for the removal of derelict vessels in public waterways.

To learn more about the FWC, visit MyFWC.com.