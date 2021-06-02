What's new in The Bahamas in June

NASSAU, BAHAMAS, June 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With plenty of deals, must-visit experiences and new relaxed travel measures, The Bahamas is not as out of reach as you may think.

NEWS

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Relax with Ease – As of May 1, 2021, those who are fully vaccinated are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entry, submit to rapid testing mandates or complete the daily health questionnaire during their stay. The only entry formality required of fully vaccinated travelers is to obtain a Bahamas Travel Health Visa within five days of travel. Before booking, travelers should visit Bahamas.com to stay up to date on the latest travel information.

Baha Mar Welcomes New Oceanfront Water Park – Baha Bay, a 15-acre oceanfront water park, is set to open July 2, featuring 24 water slides, a duelling water coaster, 500,000-gallon wave pool and winding river for guests of the Baha Mar resorts.

Riu Palace Paradise Island in The Bahamas Reopened – The all-inclusive adults-only beachfront resort welcomed back guests last month with an extensive range of cuisine, on-site entertainment and more.

PROMOTIONS AND OFFERS

For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.

First Responders Appreciation – To show appreciation, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is comping the first night for first responders now through June 15, 2021, when booking 4+ nights. Guests who stay for 3+ nights are eligible for up to $300 in food and beverage credit.

Sneak Peek into Paradise – The new Margaritaville Beach Resort – Nassau is offering guests 35% off when booking travel before June 30, 2021.

Free Night + $250 in Resort Credit for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas – Guests who book travel to Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, now through August 13, 2021, receive the 5th night free, and stays beginning July 11 are eligible for a $250 resort credit.

$300 Fuel Credit for Out Island Vacations – Boaters receive a $300 fuel credit for a pre-booked 4-night consecutive hotel stay at Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member resorts and marinas before October 31, 2021. Booking window: now – June 30.