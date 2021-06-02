Florida DBPR Issues Emergency Order To Reopen Bars Beginning Monday, September 14 DBPR Emergency Order 2020-10 Will Allow Alcohol Vendors to Operate Pursuant to Phase 2 of Florida’s Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Recovery Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, at the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) Secretary Halsey Beshears issued Emergency Order 2020-10, which rescinds the DBPR Amended Emergency Order 2020-09 effective on Monday, September 14, 2020. Under DBPR Emergency Order 2020-10, bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors may resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises on Monday, provided that their operations comply with the parameters of Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for Florida’s Recovery as established in Executive Order 20-139. Beginning Monday, these vendors may operate at fifty percent of the facility’s indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated patrons, and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing. “In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” said DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears. “It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.” For more information, see the attached DBPR Emergency Order 2020-10 or visit www.myfloridalicense.com. ### The Department of Business and Professional Regulation licenses and regulates more than one million businesses and professionals in the State of Florida, including accountants, architects and interior designers, asbestos consultants, athlete agents, auctioneers, barbers, building code administrators and inspectors, community association managers, construction contractors, cosmetologists, electrical contractors, employee leasing companies, geologists, home inspectors, landscape architects, mold assessors and remediators, pilot commissioners, real estate appraisers and brokers, and veterinarians, as well as businesses dealing in alcoholic beverages, tobacco, food service, public lodging, pari-mutuel wagering, and condominiums, timeshares, and other cooperative residential arrangements. The Department’s mission is to license efficiently and regulate fairly. For more information, please visit www.myfloridalicense.com. Follow @FloridaDBPR on Twitter or Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on Facebook for important information and updates on matters relating to Florida’s business and professional licensing.