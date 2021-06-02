Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Applicants Sought to Fill Vacancies on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court

HONOLULU – The Nominating Committee of the Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking to fill four attorney and two non-attorney positions on the Disciplinary Board of the Hawaii Supreme Court. Applicants from all islands are invited to apply.

The terms for these positions will begin July 1, 2021 and expire on June 30, 2024. Full terms are for a period of three years.

The Disciplinary Board oversees the Office of Disciplinary Counsel, which investigates allegations of attorney misconduct and incapacity, and recommends appropriate action to the Hawaii Supreme Court to effectuate the purposes of its Disciplinary Rules.

Qualifications for Disciplinary Board positions include sound judgment, and a willingness and ability to devote time to perform necessary duties, including learning the procedures, methods, and functions of the Board. Other qualifications include experience in specialized areas that will aid in the evaluation and analysis of complaints and recommendations for discipline.

The application deadline is Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Those wishing to be considered should submit a resume and letter indicating their interest to:

Sidney Ayabe, Chair Nominating Committee Cases Schutte Bldg. 1000 Bishop St., Suite 807 Honolulu, Hawaii 96813 sidayabe@gmail.com

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

